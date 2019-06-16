Ambidant investors: Once bitten, twice not so shy

The IMA scam was a case of ‘once bitten, twice not so shy’ for many people.

More than 50% of the investors who lost their money in the Ambidant Marketing scam had also put their money in the IMA Group which went bust on June 10, according to investigators.

While at least 4,000 people lost money in the Ambidant scam which surfaced in 2018, the number of IMA investors has already breached the 30,000-mark.

“Both the companies lured Muslims with their deceitful schemes. Most of the victims are poor people who felt attracted to these companies owing to their lofty promises,” an official said.