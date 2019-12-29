Ambulance service gears up for New Year's Eve

As the city prepares for New Year’s, authorities would deploy 72 ambulances and 19 bike ambulances in different areas.

A note from the GVK EMRI-Arogya Kavacha ‘108’ ambulance service said senior officials from the service would be stationed in the police control rooms of Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi, Belagavi and Mangaluru.

To make it easier for ambulances to get wireless information, they would be stationed near police stations, government hospitals or fire stations. “We’ve identified locations with the highest probability of accidents based on previous years’ data,” an official said.

They have also cancelled weekly offs and leaves of call staff and ambulance drivers.