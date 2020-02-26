Amulya sent to 10-day police custody

After hours of uncertainty, jailed student activist Amulya Leona Noronha was produced before a magistrate on Tuesday night, after doing a no-show at the Metropolitan Magistrate Court earlier during the day.

It was the first public appearance of the activist, who had been remanded in judicial custody for the past five days. Her lawyers said they had already filed a bail application on her behalf.

Her presentation to the 5th Additional Metropolitan Magistrate at the magistrate’s home in the Judicial Block of the National Games Village was intended to decide her custodial status.

“As far as that goes, she has been handed over to the police custody for 10 days – less than the 14 days asked for by the Special Investigative Team – considering that she has already spent over four days in custody,” one of her lawyers said.

Later speaking to DH, the senior-most lawyer representing the activist said her bail petition is still pending before the court.

When asked about her emotional state and whether she was despondent about how things had turned out, the lawyer hinted that his client had some regret that she was not allowed to finish her statement at Freedom Park.

“There is no question about speaking about her mental state considering this. In any case, I am not a doctor to be judging her condition,” the senior lawyer said.

The police went to extraordinary lengths to conceal a glimpse of her from the media, by moving police vehicles around and using multiple gates to enter and exit the judicial block.

Fear over violence

Fears over an outbreak of violence at the court had led to the postponing of her presentation to the magistrate at court.

Her lawyers said the incident of Dharwad, where the lawyers were hackled and verbally abused for defending three Jammu and Kashmir students accused of sedition, prompted the police to exercise caution in Bengaluru.

According to sources, negotiations had been going on with the police all day to ensure the activist’s safety at the court. In the end, no assurances could be made to ensure her safety at the metropolitan court.