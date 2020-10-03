An AR experience of Gandhi’s life

  Oct 03 2020
  • updated: Oct 03 2020, 02:33 ist

Citizens on Friday had a unique experience of Gandhi at the Augmented Reality (AR)-enabled exhibition displaying the Mahatma’s life.

Organised at Mahatma Gandhi Park off MG Road, the exhibition was applauded by tourism minister C T Ravi and freedom fighter H S Doreswamy for its innovative and immersive presentation.

“We are in an advanced technological era where everything is smartphone-driven. Presenting Gandhiji’s life through AR is a positive initiative that will be effective and interactive,” said the minister.

Doreswamy said Gandhiji saw technology and machine as complementary to human effort.

Developed by Bengaluru-based start-up 4Point2 Technologies, the AR-based representation allowed visitors to down the markAR app and scan Gandhiji’s image to understand his life through music, speeches, images, documentaries, movies, and 3D projection.

