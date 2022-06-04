An initiative to save Earth

The event, which will be held between 10.45 am and 1 pm, will be held at the Bangalore International Centre

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 04 2022, 01:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2022, 04:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

On the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5, Vimove Foundation helmed by IT leader and social entrepreneur Vinay Shindhe and his team Vimove are organising ‘Alternative 22 # OnlyoneEarth’,  an initiative aimed at creating awareness by empowering youth.

The event will feature inspiring work from young unsung heroes in the field of environment. There will be talks from young environmentalists.

A social awareness video launch on the theme “#Only One Earth” will be shown on the occasion. 

Dance performances on the theme of elements of nature will be held. 

The event will be live streamed.  

Earth
Climate Change
Bengaluru

