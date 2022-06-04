An initiative to save Earth

On the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5, Vimove Foundation helmed by IT leader and social entrepreneur Vinay Shindhe and his team Vimove are organising ‘Alternative 22 # OnlyoneEarth’, an initiative aimed at creating awareness by empowering youth.
The event, which will be held between 10.45 am and 1 pm, will be held at the Bangalore International Centre.
The event will feature inspiring work from young unsung heroes in the field of environment. There will be talks from young environmentalists.
A social awareness video launch on the theme “#Only One Earth” will be shown on the occasion.
Dance performances on the theme of elements of nature will be held.
The event will be live streamed.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Bengaluru monsoon: Predict floods, but design to drain
Shivamogga grower, Dutchman create palm leather
SRK's look with bandaged face from 'Jawan' goes viral
Malaysian photographer steps up to save orchids
'The Boys' season 3 review: A bloody escalation
Bali bird sellers help endangered mynah make a comeback
Glass half full, India knows how to stay cool
Saudi women move from behind wheel to under the hood
Pedal on! Cycling school teaches garment workers