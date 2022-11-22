Ananth Kumar or Adi Shankara: Devotees ruin BBMP’s statue plans

The BBMP’s plan to install a bronze statue of the late BJP leader Ananth Kumar has been met with a protest from devotees of Kudli Sringeri Mula Mahasamsthanam at Lalbagh West Gate.

The devotees led by Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik demanded the installation of Adi Guru Shankaracharya’s statue.

Muthalik told DH that the BBMP had turned down their request to install the statue in the past.

“The place where the statue of Ananth Kumar is proposed falls right in front of the mutt. We have objected to it in the past. The BBMP has, however, gone ahead with the work. If the work does not stop in the next 15 days, we will hold a massive protest in front of the house of Chickpet MLA Uday Garudachar.”

On Monday, devotees protested amid heavy police presence. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials heard their concerns.

A senior BBMP official in-charge of the project said the BBMP council had passed a resolution in December 2018 to develop what is called a ‘Anantha Smrithi Vana’ along with the bronze statue of Ananth Kumar, a six-time MP from Bangalore South.

The resolution was also approved by the state government in 2019. “We are only following the orders,” he said.

On some devotees claiming ownership of the land with the mutt, he said the BBMP will be undertaking a resurvey of the land.

“As per the 2015 master plan, the land belongs to the BBMP. We are taking up the survey again,” he said. The BBMP plans to spend Rs 40 lakh on the project.