Anganwadi workers call off protest

The anganwadi workers called off their agitation on Wednesday after boycotting work for the last 10 days by staging a demonstration at the Freedom Park here.

They withdrew their protest after Women and Child Development Minister Halappa Achar visited them and promised to look into their demands.

The protest had left thousands of anaganwadis across the state paralysed. The disruption in anganwadi operations affected labourers who had to manage work while also taking care of their children.

The state has 62,500 angawadis and 3,000 mini anganwadi centres that have over 66,000 workers catering to 60 lakh beneficiaries. The workers' protest had affected the Mathrupurna programme under which the government provides nutritional food to pregnant women.

The anganwadi workers' were protesting against starting kindergarten classes in government schools. They also wanted gratuity, revision in work timings, permission to use notebooks instead of making work entries on a mobile app, free uniforms, books, shoes and bags for the anganwadi children.

Speaking to DH, the minister said: "We have already issued revised circulars by considering a few of their demands. We have assured them that other demands would be fulfilled."