Animal advocacy group calls for slaughter ban

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 10 2022, 00:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2022, 03:32 ist

An “all-faith” satyagraha and prayer meeting was held at Freedom Park in the city on Saturday to prevent the ritual slaughter of cows and other animals on Bakrid.

“The event was held to avoid the sacrificial ritual of not only bovines but all animals on Bakrid,” said Dayanand Swami, the president of the World Animal Welfare Board, a Bengaluru-based animal advocacy group which organised the meet.

“We urge people of all faiths to refrain from the barbaric practice of animal sacrifice and follow the path of non-violence,” Dayanand said. “Regardless of the festival, whether it’s Kali Puja, Dasara, or Bakrid, we run such initiatives and advocate for them all year through,” he added.

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
slaughter cattle
Bakrid

