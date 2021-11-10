Annual Krishi Mela to kick off at GKVK on November 11

Krishi Mela, the annual fair that showcases the latest advances in agriculture, agro products and agro-industries, will be held from November 11 to 14.
The University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru, has lined up several programmes, including awarding farmers, during the four-day event that would be inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. New varieties of paddy, ragi, millet and other seeds will be released during the event.
Vice-Chancellor S Rajendra Prasad said: "Last year, Covid restrictions had forced us to limit the number of visitors but we had live-streamed the proceedings so that people could still be part of the fare. This time, all visitors will be allowed but they must follow the Covid-appropriate behaviour of wearing masks and maintaining social distance."
Farmers from far-off districts will still be able to visit the fare online, he added.
