Another award for Church Street project

The pedestrianisation project on Church Street has received a ‘Certificate Special Recognition’ for its innovative approach to sustainable mobility.
Called the ‘Church Street First Test Bed’ project, the initiative involving the Directorate of Urban Land Transport, Indian Institute of Science and Catapult, UK, received the recognition as part of the Volvo India Innovation Award 2021.
