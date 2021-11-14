Another award for Church Street project

The pedestrianisation project on Church Street has received a ‘Certificate Special Recognition’ for its innovative approach to sustainable mobility

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 14 2021, 00:40 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2021, 01:46 ist
Church Street Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo

Called the ‘Church Street First Test Bed’ project, the initiative involving the Directorate of Urban Land Transport, Indian Institute of Science and Catapult, UK, received the recognition as part of the Volvo India Innovation Award 2021.

Bengaluru
Church Street

