'Approve buildings only with adequate parking space'

The explosive growth of vehicular population in the city has inevitably led to a huge parking problem. The lack of ample space for car parking in particular has worsened in recent years with pavements taken over in both commercial and residential areas of the city. Can the new parking policy change that?

Although approved in February this year, there is not much action on the ground. DH speaks to a cross-section of Bengalureans to understand what the average man on the street and other informed citizens think about the policy, and the implications of it on the ground.

Anugraha Anandan, a resident of Hongasandra, explains what he understands by the policy: “The Urban Development Department approved parking policy 2.0 was prepared by the Directorate of Urban Land Transport. In the coming days, the roadside parking in the city is set to get costlier, which means you have to pay for using the public space in front of your house. The parking fee will depend on your location. The government has fixed up to Rs 5,000 for residential parking permits.”

The scheme, he says, will limit citizens’ freedom to keep unlimited number of taxed vehicles on the street. “A resident parking scheme in one area might worsen parking problems in the adjacent area. In retail areas, this scheme could inhibit commercial and non-residential activities within the zone,” he notes.

Dr Kripa Amar Alva, former Chairperson, Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, says the new parking policy has both a good and bad side. “Somebody living on a small site, and has already built a four or three-storeyed building, where do they park their cars?”

It is time to make them aware of the changing parking policy. “It is the responsibility of the BBMP, which gives permission for the buildings, to make sure whether there is ample car parking space or not,” says Alva.

Cars are parked on the street. “There are flaws on the part of both the government and the citizens. At least from now, they should be careful while issuing permits for buildings. We should also consider the pandemic situation, which has affected the financial position of people, while asking for payment for the permits,” she adds.

Rashmi Sanu, a resident of Electronic City, says the authorities should make sure that there is enough parking space before giving permits to buy vehicles or issuing licences. “It is time to take the parking issue seriously. It will also be life-saving since many pedestrians are forced to walk on roads due to vehicles parked on the pavements. Eventually, this will benefit both walkers and the drivers / riders.”

For Jairaj Kalshetti, a resident of J P Nagar, the new policy is a step in the right direction. “Bengaluru is overpopulated and a lot of buildings lack parking space. Residents park their vehicles on pavements.”

He adds: “When you construct a building, you should have a parking place and rain water harvesting system. The new parking policy should be implemented at the earliest. It will also help the government generate additional revenue.”