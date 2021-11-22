Areas in Bengaluru to experience power outage today

Areas in Bengaluru to experience power outage today

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 22 2021, 00:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2021, 03:51 ist

Several areas in the city will experience disruption in electricity supply from 10 am to 5 pm on Tuesday owing to underground cable work being taken up by Bescom.

The areas that will be affected are BHEL Layout, Krishna Garden, DB Kallu, Andrahalli, TG Palya, RTO Office Main Road, Ganganagar, Yamunanagar School, Gali Anjaneya Temple, Vijayanagar, Marenahalli, Govindrajanagar, Lakshman Nagar, Sanjeevini Nagar, Hegganahalli, Sunkadakatte, Prashanth Nagar, Amarajyoti Nagar, Panchasheela Nagar, Moodalapalya, SVG Nagar and surrounding areas.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

power outage
India News
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

Does it matter if you eat stickers on fruits, veggies?

Does it matter if you eat stickers on fruits, veggies?

Here's how to make busy streets safer for cyclists

Here's how to make busy streets safer for cyclists

Unborn babies may get Covid via infected mother: Study

Unborn babies may get Covid via infected mother: Study

5 candidates who can replace Solskjaer as Man Utd boss

5 candidates who can replace Solskjaer as Man Utd boss

Music therapy as treatment for illnesses

Music therapy as treatment for illnesses

Saudi women's football league sparks 'pro' hope

Saudi women's football league sparks 'pro' hope

Venezuelan orchestra sets Guinness record

Venezuelan orchestra sets Guinness record

 