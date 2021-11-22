Areas in Bengaluru to experience power outage today

Several areas in the city will experience disruption in electricity supply from 10 am to 5 pm on Tuesday owing to underground cable work being taken up by Bescom.

The areas that will be affected are BHEL Layout, Krishna Garden, DB Kallu, Andrahalli, TG Palya, RTO Office Main Road, Ganganagar, Yamunanagar School, Gali Anjaneya Temple, Vijayanagar, Marenahalli, Govindrajanagar, Lakshman Nagar, Sanjeevini Nagar, Hegganahalli, Sunkadakatte, Prashanth Nagar, Amarajyoti Nagar, Panchasheela Nagar, Moodalapalya, SVG Nagar and surrounding areas.

