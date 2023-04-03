Army colonel's family thrashed for complaining about loud music

Three software engineers thrashed the family of an army colonel posted in Kashmir for complaining about loud music, according to a police complaint.

Lloyd Nehemiah, 54, who lives with his elderly mother in a rented house in Vignana Nagar, HAL, has filed a complaint with the HAL police. Following the attack, his mother's condition worsened and she is in ICU. Lloyd's brother, David Nehemiah, is an army colonel posted in Kashmir.

He stated that Ram Samant Rai, Basudev Samant Rai and Abhishek Singh assaulted him and his family members around 4.30 am on Sunday. The suspects are aged between 26 and 30 and live across the street.

He stated in the police complaint that he asked the men to reduce the volume of music played at their home, saying his mother was unwell. The men didn't listen.

Lloyd then came out of his house and yelled at the neighbours. He also messaged his landlord. The men came out and abused at him. Things got so terrible that they thrashed him badly. Lloyd's family members and neighbours were also attacked when they came to his rescue.

The family took a video of the incident and called the police. A Hoysala patrol car arrived at the scene. Policemen escorted the family to safety and sent the drunk suspects away.

Police are in the process of filing an FIR and will summon the suspects for questioning.