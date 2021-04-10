‘Army officer’ cheats with promise of 'discounted’ goods

A 26-year-old man who allegedly cheated many people to the tune of several lakhs by posing as an army officer has been arrested by Subramanya Nagar police.

Agnesh Matapati, a resident of Rajajinagar, is accused of taking money from people after assuring to buy them valuables like cars, mobile phones and other electronic gadgets at a discounted price by using his army ID card.

One of his victims lodged a complaint with the police on Thursday, stating that the suspect had taken Rs 22 lakh from him to buy several valuables at a discounted price.

Police got serious about the fraudster introducing himself as an army official and nabbed Anesh from his rented house. Anesh gave the victim a mobile phone to win his trust and later took Rs 22 lakh by RTGS. Police have taken him into custody and suspect that he cheated many more people.

Anesh reportedly told police that he was a soldier at the MEG centre and was dismissed a few years ago, though police are yet to verify his claim.