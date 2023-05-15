Army Public School student scores 99.2% in Class 12

Lakshita Yadav from Army Public School on Kamaraj Road has scored 99.2% in the Class 12 humanities stream

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • May 15 2023, 22:51 ist
  • updated: May 16 2023, 06:55 ist
Lakshita Yadav from Army Public School on Kamaraj Road has scored 99.2% in the Class 12 humanities stream, according to a press release issued by the school.

"As an educational institution, we applaud and appreciate the commendable performance of students," the school said.

The results of the examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education were announced recently.

Class 12 exams
Bengaluru

