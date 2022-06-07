As Covid-19 cases rise, BBMP to enforce mask mandate but won't fine violators

With Bengaluru reporting nearly 220 new Covid cases on average, the BBMP said on Monday that it would step up the awareness campaign on mask-wearing.

Dr Harish Kumar, Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management), said marshals had been directed to enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour such as mask-wearing and social distancing, though violators won't be penalised.

As per the existing Covid guidelines, wearing a facial mask is mandatory in all public places but there are no fines. With the city seeing a steady rise in Covid cases, authorities plan to rigorously enforce the mask mandate.

The BBMP has asked its zonal officials to verify and report cases of SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness) and ILI (Influence-Like Illness). The civic body is also asking private hospitals to test all outpatients who come with SARI and ILI symptoms for Covid-19.

Increasing overall Covid tests is another priority for the BBMP. It will increase the number of daily tests to 20,000, up from the existing 16,000, Dr Kumar added.

Currently, 40 marshals are carrying out mask awareness campaigns in KR Market, Kalasipalya, Madivala, Yeshwantpur and Russel Market.

Karnataka reported 230 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Monday, with Bengaluru accounting for 222.