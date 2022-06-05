As eateries seek 1 am deadline, top cop vows to honour ‘govt order’

As business booms, restaurants and eateries in Bengaluru are asking the city police to let them stay open until 1 am, the closing deadline that existed before the pandemic.

On Saturday, a delegation of the Bruhat Bangalore Hotels’ Association (BBHA) called on the city police chief, C H Pratap Reddy, and gave a representation in this regard.

In a notification on June 30, 2016, then city police chief N S Megharikh had allowed restaurants, bakeries, sweetmeat shops, ice cream parlous and other eateries to stay open from 6 am until 1 am on all days of the week.

But the pandemic and the resultant lockdowns threw the 1 am deadline into disarray. While almost all

Covid restrictions have been lifted, police personnel in many parts of Bengaluru still ask restaurants and other eateries to shut up shop by 11 pm.

Cops on the ground have cited oral instructions from their superiors for the clampdown while the police top brass had cited safety issues.

“We already have permission to stay open until 1 am. But the issue is many police inspectors force us to shut down by 11 am,” said BBHA president P C Rao.

Rao said the top cop responded “positively” and promised to go by the existing government order. “He asked us to submit the CCTV footage of any policeman forcing them to shut down before the stipulated business hours and promised to act,” Rao added.

When reached for comment, city police chief Reddy confirmed the meeting and promised to enforce the timings stipulated by the government order.

“They (the hotels’ association) were speaking generically (about cops forcing them to close early). I said all hotels have CCTV (cameras). Please let us know (if there’s) anything concrete so we will ensure our people don’t do that. As far as we are concerned, whatever is the government order, that would be enforced. If there is any violation by our people and if that is brought to our notice, we will act on it,” he told DH.

Asked if the 1 am deadline stays, Reddy said: “I am not saying whether (it’s) 1 am or 11 pm. Whatever (the) government order (has) stipulated timings, that will be honoured and enforced by the police. And if there are any deviations and if they are brought to our notice, we will ensure that people are acted upon and (they) won’t be repeated.”