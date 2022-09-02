As if ORR nightmare was not enough, more rains predicted in Bengaluru in next 5 days

A part of the Outer Ring Road near Bellandur continued to resemble a river for the third consecutive day, thanks to the overflowing of a rajakaluve (drain).

The situation was no different in Rainbow Drive Layout on Sarjapur Road whose entrance was filled with knee-deep water even on Thursday.

The low-lying areas may have to be on high alert as the meteorological department has forecast widespread rain over the next five days.

Vehicular movement was slow on the ORR as parts of the road, which was filled with water, was unmotorable. Pedestrians, too, struggled to cross the road as some stretches saw knee-deep water. Other than the BBMP, private companies had deployed workers to clear the water and assist the police in managing the traffic.

Watch: Disrupting lives, Bengaluru rains intensify

The flooding of ORR has been attributed to the construction of a narrow culvert below the ORR through which water flows from Saul Kere to Varthur Lake. Encroachment of the rajakaluve is also the main reason for flooding. Some residents, including members of the Youth Congress, staged a protest against the authorities by symbolically catching fish.

K P Singh, a resident of Rainbow Drive Layout, which was affected by floods multiple times, hoped the government would make good use of the crisis and solve the issues. “The chief minister must take action be it short-term or long-term measures. The authorities are aware of the solutions but speedy execution has always been missing,” he said. To alleviate flooding in his layout, Singh suggested two new drains to carry excess water from Junnasandra and Halanayakanahalli lakes.

Widespread showers

The meteorological department has forecast widespread rains across the state, including Bengaluru, for the next five days. The department had issued yellow alert for Bengaluru and orange alert in Kodagu and Shivamogga.

“Monsoon is vigorous over north interior Karnataka and active in south interior Karnataka. Cyclonic circulation over north Tamil Nadu and a trough extending from the South Sri Lankan coast up to Madhya Pradesh are likely to cause heavy rainfall,” the department has said. “We are expecting rainfall for the next five days in varied spells. We will see light to moderate weather on Friday and the weekend is likely to witness heavy rains.”