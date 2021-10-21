As metro completes 10 years, BMRCL promises 175-km network by 2024

Namma Metro, which completed 10 years of service on Wednesday, will celebrate its raising day on Thursday.

The internal event will feature cultural performances by employees of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) at the Kemepgowda (Majestic) metro station, the busiest in the city.

The entrance of all metro stations across the city has been decorated ahead of the celebrations.

A BMRCL official said that the event was aimed at boosting the morale of employees ahead of the likely start of full-scale operations in November. “Employees have been told to bring their families to the event. We want to tell them that their work is being recognised and appreciated by the higher-ups,” the official said.

BMRCL authorities said metro’s daily ridership, which had hit rock bottom due to the pandemic, is now picking up steadily. An average of 2.69 lakh people took the metro a day in the last three weeks. While this figure is far lower than the pre-Covid ridership, the BMRCL hopes the momentum will only pick up from now.

In a message, BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez said Namma Metro had gone through lows and highs but was marching ahead with with people’s support.

He reiterated that Bengaluru would have a 175-km metro network by December 2024. “We are at present operating on 56 km, thanks to cooperation from people and employees. We are putting our best efforts to complete Phases 2, 2A and 2B by December 2024, which will deliver a 175-km metro network to Bengaluru,” he said.