Asphalting work in Thippasandra shoddy, says Bengaluru political outfit

Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party (BNP) on Tuesday alleged that the BBMP’s asphalting work has been shoddy in 5th Cross, Market Road in New Thippasandra.

The political party also alleged that the work is being done without quality check. “The BBMP fails to implement the basic rule of cleaning the ground for dust, grass, and organic material before putting in the jelly stones and other materials. An uncleaned base will affect the binding of the rest of the layers.

"The black-topped roads have a 10-year lifespan. However, the roads laid by the BBMP develop potholes in no time and turn into a death trap for commuters," Muniraju, a resident of

the area and member of BNP, said in a press release.

He also alleged that the quality of work is being compromised due to rampant corruption and commissions.