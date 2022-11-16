Asphalting work in Thippasandra shoddy: B'luru outfit

Asphalting work in Thippasandra shoddy, says Bengaluru political outfit

The political party also alleged that the work is being done without quality check

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 16 2022, 02:18 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2022, 03:12 ist

Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party (BNP) on Tuesday alleged that the BBMP’s asphalting work has been shoddy in 5th Cross, Market Road in New Thippasandra.

The political party also alleged that the work is being done without quality check. “The BBMP fails to implement the basic rule of cleaning the ground for dust, grass, and organic material before putting in the jelly stones and other materials. An uncleaned base will affect the binding of the rest of the layers.

"The black-topped roads have a 10-year lifespan. However, the roads laid by the BBMP develop potholes in no time and turn into a death trap for commuters," Muniraju, a resident of
the area and member of BNP, said in a press release.

He also alleged that the quality of work is being compromised due to rampant corruption and commissions.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news

What's Brewing

Nadal ready 'to die' to return to his tennis peak

Nadal ready 'to die' to return to his tennis peak

Grammy nominations 2023: Beyonce leads race with nine

Grammy nominations 2023: Beyonce leads race with nine

'Skin-to-skin contact key for premature baby survival'

'Skin-to-skin contact key for premature baby survival'

Bravo, Williamson, Pooran released ahead of IPL auction

Bravo, Williamson, Pooran released ahead of IPL auction

'Kangaroo-like' mother care helps premature babies

'Kangaroo-like' mother care helps premature babies

Kieron Pollard retires from IPL

Kieron Pollard retires from IPL

IRCTC allowed to customise food menu for more options

IRCTC allowed to customise food menu for more options

 