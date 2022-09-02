Assault on cops: African woman arrested, another absconding

Ashok Nagar police, investigating the case of assault on a team of patrolling officers on Brigade Road late Sunday night, have arrested a woman from Kenya. Another suspect is still absconding.

The arrested accused has been identified as Dorcs Ayako, 32, a resident of Kammanahalli.

According to police, the accused duo had provided false details, including their nationality, after they were picked up for attacking the patrolling personnel. They were sent home after being issued a notice to appear for interrogation.

Dorcs had come to India a couple of years ago on a tourist visa and it had expired. “We found her passport. She will be booked under the Foreigners Act for overstaying in the city. We are also making efforts to nab the other woman who was involved in the assault case,” a senior officer said.

A group of African women beat up policemen attached to the Cubbon Park station and created a ruckus on Brigade Road after they were asked to go home in the early hours of Monday.

The women were allegedly in an inebriated state and were creating nuisance by abusing people. So, the police officers got down from their patrolling vehicle and asked the women to go home. Two women got into an argument with the police and started abusing and assaulting them.

The women were taken to Bowring Hospital for a medical examination, and the report confirmed that they were under the influence of alcohol.