Assault over loud music: Three techies detained after neighbour dies

Police have detained three software engineers for fatally assaulting a neighbour who complained about loud music last weekend.

Lloyd Nehemiah (54) died late on Tuesday night from complications developed from the blows his three neighbours allegedly rained on him in eastern Bengaluru around 4.30 am on April 2.

Police initially opened an assault case against Ram Samant Rai, Basudev Samant Rai and Abhishek Singh after receiving a complaint from Lloyd. But his death has changed the equation. Police have approached the court for permission to invoke IPC Section 302 (murder) against the techies. Once the court gives permission, the suspects will be arrested for murder, a police officer said.

It all started with a small argument.

Lloyd lived with his mother and sister in Vignana Nagar, HAL. His mother wasn’t well.

Around 4 am on April 2, the family was shaken by the music played at high volumes by the three techies living across the street. The elderly woman’s condition worsened.

Lloyd asked the techies to reduce the volume of the music but they didn’t listen. Angry and frustrated, he darted out of his house and yelled at them. He also messaged his landlord.

The techies came out of their house and got into an argument with Lloyd. Things got violent. The three thrashed Lloyd, his sister and two neighbours. Lloyd’s sister recorded the incident on a mobile phone. Police were called. A Hoysala patrol car arrived at the scene. Policemen escorted the family to safety and sent the techies away. The techies were reported to be drunk.

Following the incident, Lloyd’s mother’s condition worsened and she had to be wheeled into the ICU. Lloyd’s wounds were aggravated, and he died around 10.30 pm on Tuesday.

Lloyd’s brother David Nehemiah, an army colonel posted in Kashmir, accused the police of dragging their feet about arresting the suspects. He was going to lodge a murder case against the techies, he told DH.