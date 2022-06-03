Assembly segments in outer Bengaluru areas get more wards, Shivajinagar loses one

Tasked with fixing boundaries for 243 wards, the BBMP is learnt to have submitted the report to the Urban Development Department (UDD).

As per the report, assembly constituencies in the outer areas have got more wards. Shivajinagar is the only assembly constituency to see a reduction in the number of wards.

The BBMP is yet to make the delimitation report public. Officials said the delimited wards would be published on the website by the UDD in a week.

The constituencies that have got the most wards are Bengaluru South (up by 5 to 13 wards), Bommanahalli (up by 6 to 14 wards), Byatarayanapura (up by 4 to 11 wards), RR Nagar (up by 4 to 13 wards) and Mahadevapura (up by 4 to 12 wards).

Some of the constituencies that will continue to have the same number of wards are Chamarajpet, Chickpet, Gandhinagar, Govindarajanagar, Jayanagar, Hebbal, Pulakeshinagar, Rajajinagar and Shanthinagar.

The number of wards in the Shivajinagar assembly segment will come down to 6. Constituencies such as Yelahanka, Vijayanagar, Padmanabhanagar, BTM Layout and Basavanagudi will add an additional ward each.

The delimitation exercise, officials said, has been done based on the census 2011 report. Each ward is expected to have a population of around 34,750.

The exercise may run into controversy as constituencies represented mostly by the Congress party have lost wards.

The committee for fixing boundaries for 243 wards was formed in January 2021. Over the last one-and-a-half years, it had sought three extensions. The last deadline expired in March.

Two weeks ago, the UDD asked the BBMP to submit the report at the earliest following a Supreme Court order.