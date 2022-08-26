Attitude more crucial than aptitude, says IIMB's Randhir to graduating students

The International School of Management Excellence (ISME) recently held its annual convocation for the PGDM.

Addressing the students, Chairman-ISME K G Garg called upon the students to follow their passion to achieve their full potential. Randhir Mishra, Strategy Advisor, Digital Evangelist, Learning Design Expert and Performance Coach from Calfus Inc, IIMB, in his convocation address, spoke about leadership traits, ethics, attitude over aptitude, determination, and renewed relevance in the digital age to push for diversity, equity and inclusivity in businesses.

Some of the other speakers included Dean of ISME Rony G Kurien, Director Prof Nitin Garg, HoD of PG Programs Dr Shampa Nandi, and HoD Prof Jasjit Singh. ISME Board of Directors - Vivek Garg and Tanuj Garg - were also present.