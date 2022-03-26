Audio reminders of forthcoming stations turned off in metro trains

The BMRCL has turned off audio announcements to remind Namma Metro passengers about the forthcoming station citing complaints of ‘noise pollution’.

Since the metro’s inauguration, officials allowed two rounds of audio announcements to alert passengers — one immediately after the train leaves the station and another before the train arrives at the next station.

Passengers lost in checking mobile phones, chatting away with friends or burying themselves in a book found the announcements useful to get ready and alight the train. It was also helpful to know which side the doors would open.

But recently, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) altered the system to eliminate the reminder announcements before the train’s arrival at a station and limiting it to just a flash on the display board.

Also Read — Purple Line metro services to be hit on Saturday night

“I was to get down at the Cubbon Park metro station but was lost in a phone conversation. Only after the train started climbing the ramp towards MG Road did I notice that I missed the station. I then realised that the second announcement never came,” said Mahesh Kumar, a regular commuter.

To a question, BMRCL executive director (O&M) Shankar A S said the new system was adopted following complaints from passengers that the constant announcements inside the closed trains were leading to noise pollution.

“We received some representations and feedback where many pointed out that the constant bombardment of the same information was causing disturbance. Such representations increased after we inaugurated the extended metro line to Kengeri. This is understandable. Since the first announcement gives enough information, we decided to do away with the second one,” he said, noting that passengers can still look at the display board to find the latest updates.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: