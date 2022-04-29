Aus to open new Consulate General in Bengaluru

Australia, India sign Rs 1,500-cr trade deal; to open new Consulate General in Bengaluru

Monica Kennedy, Minister-Counsellor Commercial, also said that education collaboration had long been a flagship sector in Australia-Karnataka relations

DHNS,
  • Apr 29 2022, 03:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2022, 03:01 ist
India and Australia on Thursday signed a Rs 1,500-crore economic trade agreement to boost bilateral ties. Under the “Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement”, many new initiatives will be focused on Bengaluru.

Australia also intends to open a new Consulate-General as well as a “Centre of Excellence for Cyber and Critical Technology” in the capital city of Karnataka.

At the event, Australia’s Consul-General for South India, Sarah Kirlew launched “India Economic Strategy to 2035’, which provides a five-year action plan for the Australian government to accelerate economic integration between the two countries. “We have a clear action plan to deepen our economic integration supported by substantial funding. We’re particularly excited by opportunities in the technology and space sectors”.

In attendance was Ashwath Narayan C N, Minister for Higher Education, IT & BT, Science & Technology, Skill  Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood. He expressed his pleasure over Australia recognising opportunities in Karnataka. “I encourage more Australian businesses to travel to Bengaluru and invest here and to take advantage of the highly skilled workforce and advanced ecosystem we offer”.

Monica Kennedy, Minister-Counsellor Commercial, said that education collaboration had long been a flagship sector in Australia-Karnataka relations, with close research and teaching relationships existing between high-quality institutions on both sides.

“Update to the India Economic Strategy to 2035” was launched on March 22 in Australia with a goal to lift India into its top three export markets by 2035, and also to make it the third-largest destination in Asia for outward Australian investment.

The Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement was signed on April 2, 2022 under which almost 96 per cent of Indian goods entering Australia will be duty free while over 85 per cent of Australian exports to India will enter duty-free which will gradually rise to almost 91 per cent over a period of ten years.

India
Australia
Bengaluru
Trade

