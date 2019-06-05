Auto driver, aide assault cops

A night beat constable attached to the Jalahalli police station was assaulted by an autorickshaw driver and his associate, who also snatched the cop’s walkie-talkie and ran over it.

The incident happened around 1.20 am on June 2 when Nazeer Ahmed was out on rounds with his colleague Basavaraju, a home guard.

Both were on their bike near MES Road when they noticed a group of autorickshaw drivers creating ruckus in front of a bus shelter near a hotel. The policemen asked them to disperse. While a few left the spot, a driver identified as Ashok and his associate Nithesh (25), refused to leave and began abusing the cops. When the policemen asked them to mind their language, Ashok and Nithesh roughed up Nazeer and tore his uniform.

Ashok also tried to run his auto over Nazeer. When the cop alerted the control room and sought reinforcement, Nithesh snatched his walkie-talkie and smashed it on the road. Nazeer ran over the device several times, all the while abusing the policemen.

The policemen overpowered Nithesh while Ashok managed to escape. Later, Nazeer filed a complaint with the Jalahalli police who have booked Ashok and Nithesh for assaulting policemen and obstructing public servants from discharging their duties.

Nithesh, a resident of Yeshwanthpura, is the brother of a history-sheeter.