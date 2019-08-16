Automatic signalling to boost train move to Whitefield

In a development that will give way for running more suburban trains to Whitefield in the coming days, the South Western Railway has commissioned automatic signalling between KSR Bengaluru and Cantonment stations.

The automatic signalling work between KSR Bengaluru and Bengaluru Cantonment (4.4 km) was completed at a cost of Rs 3.22 crore and commissioned on Friday.

With this, the automatic signalling between KSR Bengaluru to Whitefield (23 km) is completed.

“This will improve the mobility in one of the busiest sections as it doubles the number of trains that can run in the section. KSR Bengaluru and Bangalore Cantonment stations can push one additional train between these two stations with a frequency of five minutes each way instead of existing 10 minutes each way. At present nearly 110 trains ply between these stations," the railways said in a release.

The need for trains to wait for the clearance of train in the section ahead has also been eliminated, the release said.