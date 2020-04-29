Ayyappa Dore murder: Alliance university's Sudhir Angur denied bail

A court here dismissed the bail application filed by Sudhir Angur, the Alliance University chancellor who's in jail for plotting the gruesome killing of the private varsity's vice-chancellor, Ayyappa Dore, in October 2019.

The 55th city civil and sessions court judge, K Narayana Prasad, dismissed the bail application after conducting a detailed hearing. The judge noted that the prosecution had submitted documentary evidence that Angur had paid Rs 50,000 to a fellow accused, Suraj Singh, on the day of Dore's murder.

Singh and his associates had tracked Dore's movements from March to October 2019 at Angur's behest, according to the prosecution. Angur deleted all the information from his mobile phone soon after Dore's murder, the prosecution pointed out.

The special public prosecutor, C H Hanumantharaya, argued that Angur was "likely" to tamper with the evidence and influence the witnesses if he's given bail. The judge cited these submissions and the evidence recovered from all the 12 accused to reject the bail application.

Dore was brutally murdered near his home, just a few metres from the RT Nagar police station in northern Bengaluru, on the night of October 15, 2019. Angur had been plotting to "kill" Dore for a long time but fast-tracked the mission after the latter demanded his dues of Rs 4.5 crore "within 24 hours", according to the police.

RT Nagar police charged the accused on January 25, 2020.