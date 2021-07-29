B-LORE: Send your videos on Bengaluru's history, heritage to this repository

Crowd-source short visual narratives on Bengaluru to create a repository of arresting video stories about the city’s rich culture, heritage, history, personalities, inspiring stories of change and a lot more.

This is exactly what the Bangalore International Centre (BIC) has set out to do with its unique B-LORE series.

Gearing up to document these fresh perspectives on the city, BIC has invited entries for B-LORE from individuals and organisations in short, audio-visual format.

“The final product expected from the selected applicants is an AV film (mp4 video) related to Bengaluru/Bangalore with a maximum run time of four minutes, including credits,” explains BIC’s honorary director V Ravichander.

The film can be in any language. But subtitling the entire film in English is mandatory. “BIC expects that the accepted submissions under B-LORE will incorporate elements of creativity, originality, interesting nuggets of information, humour and more.”

B-LORE will create a collective memory of the city on the BIC website/YouTube channel and amplify them through multiple channels. Every film accepted to be part of B-LORE will be eligible for a total honorarium of ₹20,000.

The big idea is this, as articulated by Ravichander: “Create a long-term archive and build on it over time. That way, there is no deadline for this project. The archive will be continuously updated as we get more videos. We have already received funds from donors for the first 75 films. Over a period of time, this can go up to more than 500.”

The video subjects could range from history (formation, pre-Independence, natural, industrial) to culture (people, customs, language dialects, food, work), heritage (all kinds) to arts (visual, performing), innovation, citizen involvement, inspiring stories of change and personalities.

“It could be about little-known nuggets like how the Indian Institute of Science campus is also a place of nature. It could be about start-ups, technology or stories on Iranians of old Bangalore or the hunting days of yore. But the video cannot be promotional. It should be more about story-telling,” explains Ravichander.

How to apply

Applicants could choose to submit a completed film or a draft of the proposed film. These submissions could be made through the Google Form: (https://forms.gle/QjC1PeaogLbGx1Y56).

For further details, email: bic@bangaloreinternationalcentre.org.