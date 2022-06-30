Bad roads, potholes bringing bad name to Bengaluru, HC to BBMP

The High Court on Thursday told Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) that potholes and bad roads are bringing bad name to the city. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi referred to the news reports about how roads asphalted for Prime Minister’s visit peeled off within two days.

“Is there any difficulty in getting the roads repaired? You people must realise that it is (bad condition of roads) giving a very bad name for Bengaluru,” the Chief Justice orally told senior officers of the BBMP present before the court. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath and Chief Engineer M Lokesh were present before the court.

The counsel representing the BBMP informed the court that on Wednesday a work agreement has been signed with American Technology Solutions Company, which operates a Python machine, for repairing potholes in 397 kms of roads in the city. He also submitted that as per the joint survey, conducted pursuant to the direction of the court, potholes have been identified on 847.5 kms of roads in the city. These potholes require to be repaired using a python machine, the advocate said.

The counsel also said tender has been invited for repairing the remaining roads and bids will be opened on July 15, 2022. The work allotment will be done in a week’s time after the tender process, he said. He also informed the court that a schedule has been prepared in order to make the payment procedure more transparent. As per this schedule, the executing agency would be required to submit the measurement books, monthly bills, geotagged photographs by the 5th of every month and thereafter the BBMP will process the information within one week.

The bench directed the BBMP to submit the status report regarding the work completed, including the remaining work. The executing company has also been directed to co-operate with the BBMP in submitting the status report. The matter has been posted for hearing to July 27, 2022.