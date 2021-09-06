Railway Minister inspects Baiyappanahalli terminal

'Baiyappanahalli terminal opening after roadworks finish'

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 06 2021, 00:55 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2021, 01:51 ist
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bangalore Central parliamentarian P C Mohan and senior railway officials inspect the Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal in Baiyappanahalli, East Bengaluru, on Sunday. Credit: DH Photo

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal in Baiyappanahalli, East Bengaluru, on Sunday and announced that the facility would be opened for train operations after the completion of road connectivity works. 

"There is a glitch in the connectivity. The BBMP chief has given a solution," he said. 

India's first centralised air-conditioned railway terminal lacks an approach road to Old Madras Road and the metro station. 

Baiyappanahalli
Ashwini Vaishnaw
Bengaluru

