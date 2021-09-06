'Baiyappanahalli terminal opening after roadworks finish'

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal in Baiyappanahalli, East Bengaluru, on Sunday and announced that the facility would be opened for train operations after the completion of road connectivity works.

"There is a glitch in the connectivity. The BBMP chief has given a solution," he said.

India's first centralised air-conditioned railway terminal lacks an approach road to Old Madras Road and the metro station.