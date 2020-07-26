Bakrid: Animal slaughter only in abattoirs, says BBMP

Muslims can slaughter animals only in abattoirs during the upcoming festival of sacrifice, Bakrid, the BBMP has said.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad stated that animal sacrifice during Bakrid should not take place on public roads, footpaths, hospital/nursing home premises, school and colleges, parks, and other areas. He warned that any person or organisation found violating the order will be booked under the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, the IPC, and other laws.

The civic body has decided to take the awareness route to enforce the order. Its animal husbandry wing has formed 12 teams — three in the eastern zone and one each in the remaining nine zones — for the purpose.

D Randeep, Special Commissioner, BBMP, instructed animal husbandry officials to take the help of animal activists and police officers to stop the illegal transport and slaughter of animals. He asked them to visit mosques and drive home the message that animals should be slaughtered only in abattoirs.

The BBMP said the number of animal sacrifices would sharply drop this year because of a rise in the prices of meat due to Covid-19. While there's no bar on the slaughter of sheep and goats, bulls, bullocks, and buffaloes can be slaughtered only if they are aged 12 and above.