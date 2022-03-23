Ban non-Hindu vendors during temple fests under Muzrai dept: VHP

The Vishwa Hindu Parishat (VHP) on Wednesday urged the government to ban non-Hindu traders from setting up shops during fairs, annual car festivals and religious festivities of temples and shrines of the endowments (Muzrai) department, as per rule 31(12) of the Hindu Religious Institutions And Charitable Endowments Act, 1997 (amended in 2002).

“Non-Hindus should not be permitted to take part in any tenders floated by the Hindu temples,” VHP zonal secretary Sharan Pumpwell told reporters at Kadri here.

Earlier in the day, a VHP delegation led by Sharan submitted a memorandum addressed to Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle through the Dakshina Kannada (DK) deputy commissioner.

“The rule clearly states that non-Hindus should not be allowed to set up shops on the premises of temples and shrines,” he said.

VHP also welcomed the decision of temple administrations that had denied permission to non-Hindu traders to set up shops during the temple fairs.

He appealed to the administrations of all private temples to ban non-Hindus from participating in car festivals.

“The temples should not purchase items from non-Hindu vendors and should not award any temple work to non-Hindus,” he said.

Sharan questioned why non-Muslims were not allowed to open shops or other business establishments in buildings owned by the Wakf Board.

“Why should Muslim businessmen shut down shops, opposing the recent high court order on hijab,” he asked.

“If non-Hindus conduct business in temple fairs by force, VHP will not keep quiet. Thus government should not allow such incidents to happen,” he warned.

Sharan declared that organisations like PFI, SDPI and people who had issued death threats to high court judges were dangerous for the country.

