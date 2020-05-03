Bangalore University conducts online legal awareness on COVID-19

The NSS unit of Bangalore University collaborated with the NSS state cell to conduct an online legal awareness workshop on COVID-19 on Friday.

Dr K V Khasru Narasimhaiah, Director, National NAA Directorate; state NSS convener Gananatha Shetty; Bangalore University Vice-Chancellor Prof K R Venugopal and NSS Coordinator Satish Gowda were present on the occasion.

At the workshop, speakers dwelt on the Epidemic Diseases Act and the legal rights of the citizens such as no pay cuts during the pandemic.