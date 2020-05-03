BU conducts online legal awareness on COVID-19

Bangalore University conducts online legal awareness on COVID-19

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  May 03 2020, 01:23 ist
  • updated: May 03 2020, 03:04 ist

The NSS unit of Bangalore University collaborated with the NSS state cell to conduct an online legal awareness workshop on COVID-19 on Friday. 

Dr K V Khasru Narasimhaiah, Director, National NAA Directorate; state NSS convener Gananatha Shetty; Bangalore University Vice-Chancellor Prof K R Venugopal and NSS Coordinator Satish Gowda were present on the occasion. 

At the workshop, speakers dwelt on the Epidemic Diseases Act and the legal rights of the citizens such as no pay cuts during the pandemic. 

Bangalore University
online classes
Law
Coronavirus
COVID-19

