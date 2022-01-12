Bangalore University rescinds appointments after syndicate members protest

Members nominated by the state government and the governor staged a seven-hour-long protest during the meeting of the Bangalore University (BU) syndicate on Tuesday.

Their grouse was certain "illegal" appointments within the university. The protest lasted from 11 am to 6 pm and succeeded in forcing the university authorities to withdraw some of the controversial decisions, including the appointment of guides in some departments.

Giving an example of "illegal" appointments, a senior syndicate member said a science faculty member was appointed the dean of the engineering department in "violation of the rules". The Bangalore University Teachers' Council condemned the appointment and wrote to the vice-chancellor and the registrar demanding that the order be withdrawn, the syndicate member added.

A second example, the member continued, was the appointment of the dean of the education department.

Following the protest, the university authorities have withdrawn both appointments. Senior-most faculty members have been appointed in-charge deans for now.