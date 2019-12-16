Bangladeshi caught with Indian passport at KIA

A 26-year-old Bangladeshi national was caught at the Kempegowda International Airport here after he flew in from Sri Lanka on a valid Indian passport, officials said.

Hilal Mia, 26, had changed his name to Ridou Sheikh and was living in Shivajinagar for the past two years. He was caught during an immigration check on Saturday, a senior police officer said.

The suspect was born in Hongalakaddi village, Bangladesh, and studied until class 7. He crossed over to India through the Benapole border in 2010 and lived in West Bengal until 2017 before moving to Bengaluru, the officer said.

Mia, the officer continued, produced a fake certificate to obtain the Aadhaar card. He later submitted the Aadhaar card and the house rent agreement to obtain an Indian passport. He also possessed a Bangladeshi voter ID, the officer said.

Mia has been booked under various sections of the Passport Act and the Foreigners Act. A court has remanded him in judicial custody.