Bangladeshi man applies for Indian passport, booked

A Bangladeshi man who allegedly came to India in 2006 has been booked after he applied for Indian passport by submitting the requisite documents.

Asim Debnath, from Ittamadu, South Bengaluru, was booked under the Passport Act, the Foreigners’ Act and the Indian Penal Code following a complaint from Sudha Rani, a women police sub-inspector posted in the passport section of Special Branch (SB) at the police commissioner’s office on Infantry Road. Debnath is yet to be arrested.

Sudha Rani had received Debnath’s passport application for verification. During scrutiny, she found a letter issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, Kolkata, on November 5, 2018, proclaiming Asim a Bangladeshi national. The policewoman then filed a complaint at the Channamanekere Achukattu police station which has jurisdiction over Debnath’s current address. Police said Debnath had illegally procured Aadhaar, PAN and other documents.