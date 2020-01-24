Bangladeshi woman held for illegally staying in eastern Bengaluru

Police have arrested a suspected illegal Bangladeshi immigrant from a makeshift home in eastern Bengaluru.

Nargis Begum, 45, was arrested during a police raid in Kadubeesanahalli on Wednesday. A police team led by Marathahalli sub-inspector Guruprasad made the arrest after receiving a tip that suspected illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were living in shacks in the area, a source said.

Police said Begum, who is married to one Abdul Rub, was classified as an illegal immigrant after she failed to produce identification documents. Police said she told them that she hailed from the Bagerghat district of Bangladesh and had crossed the Indian border along with a few other individuals. She arrived in Bengaluru a few months ago and was employed in the construction industry, police added.

Begum has been booked under the Foreigners’ Act and remanded in judicial custody. Police are looking out for her family.

Begum is the fourth suspected illegal Bangladeshi immigrant to have been arrested in the city after authorities illegally demolished hundreds of makeshift homes in Bellandur and other parts of East Bengaluru earlier this month. The authorities had claimed that the shacks belonged to illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

On January 24, police arrested a couple and their son for being illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.