Bank murder case: Gang threatens woman to turn hostile

Three bike-borne people allegedly threatened a woman to turn hostile in the case regarding her husband's murder. The murder took place on July 19, 2021. The murder of rowdy sheeter Joseph Babu alias Bali, 38, was among the most sensational murders in the city as it took place in broad daylight inside Union Bank in Koramangala, 8th Block.

Joseph's wife Jennifer has sought the help of Adugodi police to act against three unknown people. One among them introduced himself as Anbu, Jennifer told the police. She also said that around 9.30 am on Tuesday she was walking alone in LR Nagar, three people followed her on a bike and intercepted her. Anbu introduced himself and told her he is an associate of 'Prakash Anna'.

She said Anbu told her 'you have filed a complaint against our group and sent them to jail in Joseph's murder case'. He also said they have applied for a bail petition for Prakash, and he will come out on bail soon. "Even others will get bail in the case. Once they are out, we are going to attack you and your children", Anbu threatened Jennifer.

The trio warned Jennifer that if she and her children have to stay alive they have to appear before the court and give witness statement that they don't know who killed Joseph.

Jennifer told the police that she failed to note down the registration number of the bike as she was in shock. Adugodi police have taken up the case under IPC Section 195 A (threatening person to give false evidence), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 341 (wrongful restraint).

When DH contacted Jennifer, she confirmed that the trio were threatening her and refused to reveal more details.

A senior officer told DH a case has been registered against three people for threatening, we are trying to nab them. The trio may have threatened Jennifer to turn hostile, so that their bosses get clean cheat in the case, the officer said, adding measures have been taken to keep Jennifer and her children safe.

Joseph was into contract business. He along with Jennifer and his daughter had gone to Union Bank. Jennifer went into the bank to make a transaction. A gang of three people chased Joseph into the bank, attacked him in the manager's cabin and near the bank door with lethal weapons and escaped along with six of their associates. Koramangala police arrested all the accused involved in the murder, including Prakash.

The then City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on learning that Ashok Nagar police had not acted on Joseph in an attempt to murder case a few months before his murder, had punished an inspector for dereliction of duty and posted him to Command Centre on OOD. A report was filed with Pant by a DCP. If the officer had acted on Joseph's case he would have been jailed.

The Koramangala police investigating Joseph's murder had fired at the legs of two of the accused people Pradeep alias Chotte, of Lakkasandra, and Ravi, 28, of Chinnappa Garden. According to the police, the duo had attacked Sub-Inspector Siddappa and Assistant Sub-Inspector Raveendra when they went to nab them from their hideout near Begur Lake on July 21.