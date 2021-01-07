Bar bender during day, burglar at night

Bar bender during day, burglar at night

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy
  Jan 07 2021
  • updated: Jan 07 2021, 23:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

A bar bender turned burglar at night to make an extra buck, police said. 

Police zeroed in on Muniyappa, 23, after Mylarappa G N, 29, a resident of Balaji Layout, Byadarahalli, filed a complaint. Mylarappa stated in the complaint that his laptop and mobile phone were stolen in the early hours of December 26, 2020.

Mylarappa had worked on the laptop and the phone until 1.30 am, kept them on the table and went to bed. When he woke up in the morning, he found the laptop and the phone missing. 

Police said Muniyappa worked as a bar bender at a building site during the day and turned burglar at night. He sold the mobile phones to fellow workers for Rs 500 to Rs 1,500, and spent the money on liquor, police said. 

Police have seized a motorbike, a scooter, a laptop and 16 mobile phones. 

Bengaluru
Burglar
Arrest

