Bar Council of India approves RV University's School of Law

The Bar Council of India has approved RV University’s (RVU) School of Law and its five-year integrated BA LLB and BBA LLB programmes.

The programmes will commence from August 2023. School of Law will be the sixth school under RVU.

"Through the School of Law, we aim to nurture future lawyers who will uphold the principles of justice, integrity, and social responsibility. Our students will have the unique opportunity to learn the intersection of law with business, economics, technology and public policy," said Professor Y S R Murthy, Dean, School of Law, and Vice-Chancellor, RVU.

“Through strategic tie-ups with corporate and law firms, industry partners, banking and financial institutions, think-tanks, and NGOs, we are committed to providing our students with invaluable learning opportunities,” he added.

Board of Studies

Dr A V S Murthy, Chancellor, RVU, opined that the university has assembled a distinguished Board of Studies, comprising experts from India and the world.

“Under their guidance, our curriculum was crafted with care, incorporating interdisciplinary perspectives to equip our graduates with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving legal landscape,” he said.