Excise Department officials of Bengaluru West division have suspended the license of Karthik Bar and Restaurant located in RPC Layout which was illegally functioning during nation wide lockdown.

During the raid, officials seized 283.68 litres of liquor and 953.38 litres of beer and took five persons, including bar owner and other employees who were working in the bar, into custody.

Bengaluru Urban Deputy commissioner G N Shivamurthy issued an order suspending the licence.