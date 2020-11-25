BASE faculty to get higher pay

The Bengaluru Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) will pay its faculty as the pay scale of the Indira Gandhi Institute for Development and Research (IGIDR), Mumbai, instead of the University Grants Commission (UGC) pay scale.

The BASE governing council on Monday decided to incorporate the pay scale of the IGIDR for its professors and associate professors. With this decision, the pay scale would rise by 3% per month for professors.

According to academicians, the IGIDR is one of the highest-paying higher education institutes in the country with its pay scale being higher the UGC’s.

Currently, BASE has 11 faculty positions, including a professor, three associate professors, five assistant professors, an assistant librarian and an assistant director of physical education.