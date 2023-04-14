Battle-scarred Bengaluru corporators challenge political titans in fray

Nearly a dozen former councillors are featuring in the candidate lists released by the two major parties for the forthcoming Assembly elections.

With the vast experience of fighting local elections, these candidates are fielded against heavyweights like N A Haris and K G George.

In its list announced on Tuesday, the BJP has fielded C K Ramamurthy against Congress’ Sowmya Reddy in Jayanagar constituency. Also featuring in the BJP’s list are former councillors H Raveendra and Padmanabha Reddy, fielded respectively in Vijayanagar and Sarvagna Nagar.

Being an ex-councillor is clearly not the primary factor that decided their tickets. Caste also plays a role. Some former corporators with a large support base are planning to contest independently.

BJP’s N R Ramesh is thinking about fighting independently either from Jayanagar or Padmanabhanagar constituency.

Five-time councillor Sathyanarayana decided to contest independently in Basavanagudi constituency and will make an announcement on Friday.

Former mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun filed her nomination from Chickpet on Thursday, anticipating a ticket from the Congress.

Former councillors Sampath Raj, Umesh Shetty, and Jagadish Katta (son of Katta Subramanya Naidu) are lobbying hard to get tickets from constituencies where candidates are yet to be finalised — CV Raman Nagar, Govindarajanagar and Hebbal, respectively.

Ticking the right boxes

While becoming an MLA is a natural progression for an ex-councillor, political parties also prefer them since they come with the experience of fighting local polls, have a large support base on the ground, and have no issues funding.

Excise Minister K Gopalaiah said he was elected to the corporation in 1996, which helped him create a solid base in the constituency over the last two decades.

“I have my volunteers across all 270 booths of my constituency. I have also been undertaking several philanthropic activities through my trust. Besides helping the needy, I have responded to the grievances of citizens quickly,” he said.

Ex-councillors who are sitting MLAs

Munirathna Naidu, Suresh Kumar, K Gopalaiah, S Raghu, Byrathi Basavaraju and Ramalinga Reddy

Ex-corporators in the fray now

C K Ramamurthy (Jayanagar), H Raveendra (Vijaynagar), N Chandra (Shivajinagar), Padmanabha Reddy (Sarvagna Nagar), Shivakumar (Shantinagar), and Keshav Murthy (Mahalakshmi Layout).