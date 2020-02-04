BBA student assaults professor, police complaint filed

The Vidyaranyapura police are searching for a fourth semester BBA student who beat up a professor and the security manager at a city-based college.

The college principal has filed a complaint, based on which the police started the investigation and booked the 20-year-old student, Rithesh (name changed), charging him with assault and criminal intimidation.

Senior police officers said that the college had taken the management students on a study tour six months ago. During the trip, Rithesh lost some valuables and brought this to the notice of the professor. But the professor ignored Rithesh’s complaint.

Rithesh came to college on January 29 and asked the professor about his lost items. He picked a fight and assaulted the professor and the security manager, who came to the professor’s rescue.

According to the police, Rithesh was staying alone and was depressed.

“He needs counselling. We have taken up a case and are looking into what would have made him assault the professor and the security manager.”