BBMP adds 4 new tanks for Ganesha immersion

To facilitate easy immersion of Ganesha idols this year, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has added four more tanks (Kalyanis) to the already existing 20 tanks in the city.

The tanks are ready to be used at Mestripalya Lake, Sadaramangala Lake, Challakere Lake and Palanahalli Lake.

Talking to DH, Jagannatha Rao, executive engineer, lakes department, BBMP, said: “These tanks were under construction a year ago. They are now completed and ready to be used. The Palike will build tanks further wherever necessary depending on the availability of space near the lakes.”

“The pollution level is coming down every year as nowadays the citizens are better informed. They have stopped using idols made out of plaster of Paris (PoP), which is harmful to the environment,” he added.

The civic body is also coordinating with the police department, residents’ welfare associations, volunteers and lake activists to make sure that PoP idols are completely banned, Rao said.

There are also plans to educate people not to use loudspeakers between 10 pm and 6 am, the BBMP official said.

Presently, the tanks are ready to use in Yediyur Lake, Kaikondrahalli Lake, Doddakannenahalli Lake, Kasavanahalli Lake, Munnekolalu Lake, Dorekere Lake, Singasandra Lake, Herohalli Lake, Mallathahalli Lake, Ullala Lake, Dasarahalli Lake, Sankey Tank, Ulsoor Lake, Kogilu Lake, Jakkur Lake, Rachenahalli Lake, Yelhanka Lake, Attur Lake, Allasandra Lake and Doddabommasandra Lake.