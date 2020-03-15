BBMP allows pre-scheduled marriages, but with conditions

The BBMP on Sunday notified relaxation in the ban on holding pre-scheduled marriages, but with conditions, in the wake of the Covid-19 scare.

In a fresh circular issued by Dr Ravikumar Surpur, special commissioner (projects & health), BBMP, also the chairperson of the panel appointed by the government to oversee precautions to contain Covid-19, stated that the gathering at such functions shall not exceed 100 people.

“The relaxation is an exception, in consideration of the difficulties in cancelling and rescheduling marriage events immediately. The owners of halls where marriage events were booked prior to the closure order must maintain high standards of sanitation and hygiene by periodically cleaning the surfaces, floors and other exposed areas with 10% sodium hypochlorite solution or other effective disinfectants,” the order said.