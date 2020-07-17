BBMP bats for lockdown extension in Bengaluru; CM to take call

Working hard to contain the Covid-19 spread across Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has requested the state government to extend the current seven-day coronavirus lockdown by another one week.

Acknowledging that extension of lockdown is required to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Mayor Goutham Kumar said, “The existing lockdown duration is not sufficient to contain the spread of virus. We’ve requested the government for a 14-day lockdown.”

BH Anil Kumar, Commissioner, BBMP said, “To break the virus chain, it is essential to have 14-days of lockdown. This will help in preventing the spread. We have requested the government for extension of lockdown and the Chief Minister will take a call on it.”

