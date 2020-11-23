BBMP begins voter enrolment drive

BBMP begins voter enrolment drive

The BBMP has asked those born before December 31, 2002 to submit applications

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 23 2020, 01:04 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2020, 02:04 ist
Credit: DH file photo.

Starting a special voter enrolment drive, the BBMP has asked those born before December 31, 2002 to submit applications.

The drive, which began on Sunday, will continue for the next three Sundays. Those eligible can submit Form 6 (fresh application) with a passport size photo, school transfer certificate or photocopy of the marks card, and ration and Aadhaar cards.

While Form 7 can be submitted to remove a name from the list, Form 8 could be given for corrections.

The BBMP has published a draft voter list for seven Assembly constituencies and said the public can submit objections before December 17. Objections can also be filed online.

